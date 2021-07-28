(Video) BBNaija, Uriel reacts to Sonia’s claims that she slept with her footballer husband, Ighalo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

BBNaija ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa has reacted to Sonia’s claims that she slept with her footballer husband, Odion Ighalo.

It was earlier reported that Sonia dragged the reality star on Instagram and promised to expose her.

Reacting to this, Uriel denied the accusations and according to her, if she slept with different men, she would not be driving a cheap car and she would be living better.

In her words;

“I’m not doing this honestly. I’ve suffered enough for this to happen…
A lot of people DM me I reply I’m a nice person. I’m a young woman struggling to better her life. Driving a cross tour. I dey colour hair every day. Pin from sewing wig done spoil my hand. Pls, I take God beg you. Leave UU alone, you people dey see me hustle every day. Stop discrediting hard-working people. I freaking drive a cross Tour”

Watch the video below;

 

Via Instagram
