TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My husband is lying, are you really going to believe that?…

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received from…

I don’t deserve this – Annie Idibia breaks down in…

Man narrates how ‘sapa’ made him cook rice with only maggi

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Deiyvid_king has narrated his unenviable experience of how he cooked rice with only Maggi after he got so broke.

He tweeted;

“The day wey Sapa hold me for night for school, hunger don make my eyes swell up…na there I know the meaning of “a hungry man is an angry man”… Na only one cup of rice I get for house…pepper and all other tins no dey, and I no fit go knock for anybody door because it wasreally late.

READ ALSO

”l bought cups of rice on credit” – Singer, Chioma Jesus…

With faith I put my rice on fire, squeeze two Maggi put inside, then when e done, I serve am inside plate come off my room light ..cos I no wan see wetin I dey chop….I come dey imagine say na jollof rice I dey eat…till I finish am…drink like two cup of water…

na the second day I pack the plate…. wetin concern me…. Sapa do me to d extent that I was looking at lizard and saying “why Dem nor dey eat this thing as meat sef”. Lol”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My husband is lying, are you really going to believe that? – Tega opens up…

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received from Tonto Dikeh

I don’t deserve this – Annie Idibia breaks down in tears as husband,…

Ivorian lady reportedly pregnant for Bobrisky (Photos)

“I will marry Boma” – BBNaija’s Tega says after ditching…

“So this woman never go her husband house” – Nigerians react…

You just open your mouth and talk because you have a mouth – Boma comes…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man narrates how ‘sapa’ made him cook rice with only maggi

Nigerians react to latest update about Chidimma, alleged killer of Super TV CEO,…

BBNaija: I’m Emotionally Stressed” – Saskay Breaks Down In Tears

Nigerian lady buys her husband a Benz to celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

#BBNaija: Trikytee ties the knot with longtime girlfriend (Photos)

“It might be true” – Nigerians react as Tega makes new…

Tuface Idibia blows hot after his wife Annie called him out for abandoning her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More