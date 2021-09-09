Man narrates how ‘sapa’ made him cook rice with only maggi

Twitter user, Deiyvid_king has narrated his unenviable experience of how he cooked rice with only Maggi after he got so broke.

He tweeted;

“The day wey Sapa hold me for night for school, hunger don make my eyes swell up…na there I know the meaning of “a hungry man is an angry man”… Na only one cup of rice I get for house…pepper and all other tins no dey, and I no fit go knock for anybody door because it wasreally late.

With faith I put my rice on fire, squeeze two Maggi put inside, then when e done, I serve am inside plate come off my room light ..cos I no wan see wetin I dey chop….I come dey imagine say na jollof rice I dey eat…till I finish am…drink like two cup of water…

na the second day I pack the plate…. wetin concern me…. Sapa do me to d extent that I was looking at lizard and saying “why Dem nor dey eat this thing as meat sef”. Lol”