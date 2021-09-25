TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian billionaire, Mompha has reacted to reports that he is allegedly involved in a romantic affair with crossdresser, Bobrisky.

Oye Kyme had earlier alleged that Bobrisky was into a romantic relationship with Mompha.

The Ivorian lady claimed that Bobrisky was dating Mompha, and also narrated how the crossdresser gossips about his friends in their presence.

She disclosed this while responding to a fan who asked if Bobrisky was actually f*cking Mompha.

“They were dating before it come from his own mouth. They were dating”, she said.

Reacting to this, Mompha vowed to take legal action against Bobrisky’s former PA for allegedly spreading false reports about him. Mompha noted that he is a married man with children and wouldn’t tolerate such defamatory statements.

