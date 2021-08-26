TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian big boy, Mompha has advised Instagram Slay Queen, Sandra Benede to offer herself to him.

This comes after Sandra Benede opened up about her experience with popular entertainer, Tunde Ednut, and how she offered herself to him severally.

During a recent live video on Instagram, Sandra revealed how she willingly offered her body to Tunde Ednut on several occasions.

However, she claimed that Tunde Ednut turned down her offer, despite the fact that she came to him severally to have s*x with him.

Reacting to this, Mompha took to the comment section and asked Sandra to offer herself to him instead.

In other news, Sandra recently described award winning singer, Wizkid as her type of man.

