OmahLay’s girlfriend breaks down after he reportedly broke up with her (Video)

Estranged lover of Nigerian singer, Omah Lay has finally broken silence after her lover, Omah Lay reportedly broke up with her.

Recall, OmahLay shattered hearts of female fans after sharing a romantic video with his lover via social media.

Omah Lay had taken to his Instagram story to share a video of himself having a good time with his beautiful lover, and this caused sorrow for ladies who were crushing on the singer.

However, moments later, it was alleged that she is cheating on him with another man and this made Omah Lay unfollow her on Instagram.

The heartbroken lady has now taken her matter to God in prayers as she prayed for God to help her in this trying time.

See post below;