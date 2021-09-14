Fastest breakfast: OmahLay unfollows girlfriend over cheating allegations

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, OmahLay and his girlfriend have apparently bagged an award for “fastest break-up” of the year.

This follows reports that the singer has ended his relationship with his lover over cheating allegations, barely a day after he flaunted her.

Recall, OmahLay broke the hearts of several ladies in Nigeria after sharing a romantic video with girlfriend.

Omah Lay had taken to his Instagram story to share a video of himself having a good time with his beautiful lover.

The video caused sorrow for ladies who were in love with the singer as subsequent videos captured ladies crying after hoping to meet him and become his girlfriend one day.

However, hours after these videos went viral, recent reports have alleged that the duo have clashed and unfollowed themselves.

