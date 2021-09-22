Simi drags troll who said people prefer upcoming singer, Ayra Starr to her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Simi has dragged a troll to filth after the troll claimed that the streets prefer her upcoming colleague, Ayra Starr to her.

The troll told the mother of one that she has “fallen off“ and allowed upcoming singer, Ayra starr to take her shine in the music industry.

Taking to Twitter, the troll wrote, “you fell off. Streets listen to Ayra Starr now.”

Well, the singer could have let the troll’s comment slide as she dragged her by the neck. Simi asked the troll where his father is right now.

“Ur papa wey no fall off, where he dey rn?”, Simi asked.

However, in another tweet Simi acknowledged that Ayra Starr is actually a force to be reckoned with.

