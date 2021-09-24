Tonto Dikeh leaks chat with Kpokpogri after she accused him of keeping Janemena’s s*x tapes

The trending drama between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-lover, Kpokpogri, is apparently getting more intense as the actress just released their private chats.

The mother-of-one leaked the chats to show her fans how he reacted when she confronted him about the leaked voicenote which went viral.

In the voicenote, Kpokpogri was heard badmouthing her talking bad about her to a woman.

Sharing the chats, Tonto wrote;

“I am a very truthful person. I have not a bone of lie in me.. I tried so hard to ignore all these You can’t ridicule me with the story that you broke off this relationship and then I leaked a voice note that would affect me too.. You cant also use my past to Hurt me either…

A relationship ended privately, you shld have left it in peace that way… Rather you went ahead with your blackmail threats and actually carried your threat out..

You begged me to publicly come out and defend you in this and I didn’t, is that my crime?? How cld I support you with such a demeaning leaked Voice note!!!

So far you have been the salty one and I have folded my hands to watch…

I would love to respect you But you would need to give me the opportunity to do so. Respect is earned!!

#THIS WILL BE MY LAST PUBLIC STATEMENT ON THIS.”