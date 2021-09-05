TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Checkout Tonto Dikeh’s leaked chat about Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh reacts after her man, Prince Kpokpogri dragged her…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri takes sides with her…

You went to Lagos to open your legs like Lekki toll gate – Prince Kpokpogri drags Tonto

Entertainment
By Shalom

Prince Kpokpogri has narrated how his ex, Tonto Dikeh allegedly went to Lagos to ‘open her legs’ like Lekki toll gate.

According to Prince, Tonto Dikeh cheated on him at the onset of their relationship. He claimed that his barely 3 months relationship with the actress was a living hell for him.

Recall, just yesterday, he applauded Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill for being able to cope with the actress.

READ ALSO

“So it was all a setup” – Throwback post…

Checkout Tonto Dikeh’s leaked chat about Prince…

Prince wrote via Instagram;

“As a publisher, a business man and for the sake of clarity for the timid followers, I dare politician at all or anyone at all bold enough to come out with evidence of any sort or kind showing hush-money paid and for what he or she was blackmail for or forever remain silent.

Nigerian men they are coming for you all with the same pattern. Once you get close enough to her, your downfall is plotted and executed in connection with Nigerian bloggers. The recent revelation shows we all need to be wary of ‘helen of troy’. It’s glaring who really had an ulterior motive all along as exposed by her partners in crime

We dated for barely three months and it was more less a living hell. So much has happened in such little time that I overlooked for the sake of the so-called relationship and my potential sanity. However, I would be releasing evidence on how anty cheated right from the very start of our relationship when she went to Lagos to open her legs like Lekki toll gate and how she cried and begged for a second chance and even threatened to commit suicide if I don’t forgive her.

Las Las there’s no worse evil than a bad woman and nothing has ever been produced better than a good one.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Checkout Tonto Dikeh’s leaked chat about Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh reacts after her man, Prince Kpokpogri dragged her and took sides…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri takes sides with her ex, Churchill…

Tonto Dikeh finally speaks on break-up with lover, after months of dating

You publicly humiliate him, shout at him in front of his celebrity friends…

How Annie Idibia and her mother reportedly beat up brother’s wife and…

Beautiful corper delivers baby boy at Bayelsa NYSC Orientation Camp (Photos)

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels’ step son breaks down in tears as she gifts him a MacBook

You went to Lagos to open your legs like Lekki toll gate – Prince…

“So it was all a setup” – Throwback post of Prince…

Checkout Tonto Dikeh’s leaked chat about Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh reacts after her man, Prince Kpokpogri dragged her and took sides…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri takes sides with her ex, Churchill…

You publicly humiliate him, shout at him in front of his celebrity friends…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More