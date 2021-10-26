BB Naija: Uriel Reveals She Has Crush On Pere

Reality TV star, Uriel Oputa has no doubt being crushing on Pere as she recently made this known publicly.

Uriel who is an ex-housemate in BBNaija season 2, made her love for Pere Egbi known in a post on Instastory.

In the post Uriel stated that she is a good cook and people to help her ask Pere how he likes his meals.

The reality tv star however deleted the post on her Instastory few seconds after she posted it.

Her words: “Pere dey enter my eyes oooo Let me shut up. Someone should ask him how he likes his eggs o. Because I be magician inside kitchen.And……ok bye”, she wrote.

It seems the two might want to kick off a lovely relationship soon.