TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter,…

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana reacts to video of lady who drew tattoo…

Blessing Okoro drags lady who apologized after lying against Mercy Johnson and her daughter

Entertainment
By Shalom

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has slammed the lady who accused popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson of bringing thugs to her daughter’s school.

The lady had taken to social media to claim that Mercy Johnson brought hefty men to her daughter’s school to beat up the head teacher.

Hours after Mercy Johnson debunked the news by visiting the school, the lady apologized and begged those dragging her to consider her mental health.

READ ALSO

Lady who dragged Mercy Johnson and her daughter, Purity,…

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat…

In reaction, Blessing Okoro wrote;

“😡😡😡😡😡.If not for professionalism I swear una for know say the same mouth wey blessing dey use motivate say I fit use am destroy person . Gosh .
It’s her audacity for me .

Now u see that people can drag u for absolutely nothing they know about . You are lucky I have repented, I for commot that ur eye glass😡.

Now u see that trolls don’t have fact just noise . Imagine say mercy no do live video , them for say rich they oppress poor while na poor dey oppress rich and famous,”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter, Purity

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up head teacher…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana reacts to video of lady who drew tattoo of him at her…

Lady counters Mercy Johnson’s claim of her daughter, Purity being bullied…

Lady who dragged Mercy Johnson and her daughter, Purity, apologizes (Video)

Charles Okocha breaks silence about video smashing friend’s car over…

Video of young man crying profusely after his girlfriend allegedly ditched him,…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Blessing Okoro drags lady who apologized after lying against Mercy Johnson and…

Leaked Tape: “Tiwa Savage is yet to apologize to us” — Delta Governor’s…

Why I Quit ‘The Johnsons’ – Blessing Finally Opens Up

I never promised Tonto Dikeh marriage – Prince Kpokpogri says as he narrates how…

“I am not ashamed to be the breadwinner of my family” – Nkechi Blessing says…

“I am not afraid to look old” – Veteran actress, Patience…

“From Mummy G.O to Sugar Mummy” — Nigerians react to transformation of a former…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More