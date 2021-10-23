Blessing Okoro drags lady who apologized after lying against Mercy Johnson and her daughter

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has slammed the lady who accused popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson of bringing thugs to her daughter’s school.

The lady had taken to social media to claim that Mercy Johnson brought hefty men to her daughter’s school to beat up the head teacher.

Hours after Mercy Johnson debunked the news by visiting the school, the lady apologized and begged those dragging her to consider her mental health.

In reaction, Blessing Okoro wrote;

“😡😡😡😡😡.If not for professionalism I swear una for know say the same mouth wey blessing dey use motivate say I fit use am destroy person . Gosh .

It’s her audacity for me .

Now u see that people can drag u for absolutely nothing they know about . You are lucky I have repented, I for commot that ur eye glass😡.

Now u see that trolls don’t have fact just noise . Imagine say mercy no do live video , them for say rich they oppress poor while na poor dey oppress rich and famous,”