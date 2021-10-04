TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Fresh allegation has trickled into the media space that controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, took a loan of about N20m to celebrate his extravagant 30th birthday that shut down Lagos on Tuesday, August 31.

The party was well attended by Nigerian celebrities, including Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus, Mercy Eke, Nengi, among others, who were thrilled by the performance of celebrated Fuji star, Kwam 1.

It was alleged by controversial Instagram blogger Gistlovers that Bobrisky sought the helping hand of an anonymous Abuja Babe to take a loan of about N20 million.

The anonymous loan shark, according to Gistlovers, has solemnly promised to call out Bobrisky provided that he’s unable to pay his debt.

In the report, it was disclosed that Bobrisky has been pleading for a time extension, saying his bank account has been frozen after Gistlovers brought his ongoing court case to public domain.

The report reads,

“Who write biro for Bob shoulder. Information reaching Vawulence Headquarters be say another Gbas Gbos is about to happen o, where Idris go borrow 20m to do birthday, the lady wants to remain anonymous, na Abuja Babe and she say she wan drag Una Shim.

“The excuse wey shim give am he say as I don post that him court case say Court don freeze him account ,my Dear aunty mumu wey Dey borrow person money to do birthday.

“Nobody freezed Idris account, he knows they are about to freeze it, even money wey them spray am for the birthday, still dey him house locked up in a room and he didn’t allow his cleaner go near the room because of fear dey him body say them fit freeze him account.

“I go soon drop Idris address make all of Una go collect Una share for inside the money, But first make Idris go give that lady him money. Una see where fake life push Idris reach? Cut your coat according to your size, No let fake life and fake alert push you to your early gr*ve. YOU ARE A BOSS, YOU ARE DOING WELL.”

