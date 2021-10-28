Cross And Tiwa Should Register For porn- Uche Maduagwu Reacts To Nude Video

Controversial Nollywood actor and influencer, Uche Maduagwu has shaded Cross for sharing his nude video on Snapchat.

He said that Cross didn’t make a mistake in posting his nude on Snapchat. According to him the act is as a result of moral bankruptcy on the part of the reality tv star.

He stated that Cross did it intentionally to get attention from fans.

He wrote: “Dear Cross, posting your nude #video on social media is never a MISTAKE but a certified spiritual MORAL bankruptcy of the highest order. This new trend shows how desperate and confused some bend down select celebs crave for attention at all cost, are these the role model our kids look up to? #bbnaija6 #instavid”.

This is coming shortly after singer Tiwa Savage’ sex video leaked on Snapchat.

Maduagwu made fun of the Big Brother Naija star, and Tiwa. He advised Cross and Tiwa to register for porn.