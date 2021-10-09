I don’t know the father, I suspect three guys – Pregnant lady cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has cried out on social media after getting pregnant without knowing the exact man who impregnated her.

According to the lady who shared her pain to popular blogger, Joro Olomofin, she suspects three guys but doesn’t wish any of them to be the father.

She noted that although one of the men she’s suspecting is actually rich, she doesn’t like him because he isn’t loyal at all.

In her words;

“I’m currently pregnant but I saw my pe.riod last week and doctor said I’ve been pregnant for almost two months now. My issue now is that I don’t know the father.

I don’t know what is happening but I’m not ready to be a mother. I don’t know what is happening. I suspect three guys and all are not the type I want for a father. One has money but he is not loyal at all.”

