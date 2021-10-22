TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has openly confessed his love for popular singer, Davido.

In a short post on Snapchat, the crossdresser stated that although he has never met Davido before, he loves him.

Speaking on his reason for loving the singer, Bobrisky said Davido has a good heart and he can attest to it because he also has a good heart, and people with good hearts are like-minded.

He However begged Nigerians not to musubeerstand his post, as he stated clearly that he just loves Davido’s personality, and he’s not in love with the singer.

“I love him, have never met him before but he has a good heart. People with good heart know themselves. Just his personality o. Before some of you twist the whole write-up now“, Bob wrote.

