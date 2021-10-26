TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has disclosed that he’s usually scared of dating people in Nigeria.

According to Bob, he fears being blackmailed and busted by people who he comes in contact with, due to the fact that he’s a celebrity.

Speaking further, Bobrisky stated that if he was living abroad, he would have turned to a dog because he’s too loose, especially when he sees fine boys.

“Dating people in Nigeria is scary. As for me, I can’t date anyhow people o. I fear a lot of things as a celebrity. Blackmail, threatening, Omo I dey always fear o. Make person no go cast me.

If I was living abroad, haaaaaaa. I go turn dog. Any fine boy that approach me na f*ck straight o. Cause I too loose when I see fine boys. I don’t care about your money though cause I’m rich. Just be fine”, he wrote.

