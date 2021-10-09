TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Hubby be giving me butterflies, I just had to post…

“I win Big Brother, them wan finish me…”…

Someone is trying to blackmail me with my s*x tape -Tiwa Savage

BBNaija’s Khloe and Jaruma clash over butt surgery

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV Star, Khloe has taken aphrodisiac entrepreneur, Jaruma Empire, to the cleaners, after the latter trolled her for her butt enlargement surgery.

Jaruma took to her Instagram page to share a post, questioning the reality star to reveal the name of the surgeon that worked on her body.

“Pls which surgeon did Koko’s body?? Koko admitted to having surgery but she has never tagged or mentioned her Plastic Surgeon Iv seen a lot of bodies but honestly koko’s doctor did the best!!! She was so skinny, he told her to go & add weight before surgery & he did a great job. Jaruma was fa*t for 2 years & doctors said i should go & loose weight before plastic surgery,” she wrote.

READ ALSO

I wish to reopen my salon, write books and explore the movie…

Angel’s mother replies fan who asked if she…

Reacting, Khole lashed out at the Kanyamata goddess for not taking her name out of her mouth and for spewing bile.

She wrote, “1st no told me to go add weight. I used @kokobykhloe_beauty syrup, I went to my surgeon with a fat ass and small belly.

“2nd- no one knows my surgeon, don’t let anyone trick you and chop your money o.

“I’m the only one who knows how I achieve this body and till I’m ready to talk about it, don’t be fooled…..which yeye doctor said what and which?

“And Jaruma keep my name off your mouth u know all you said about me previously. Go find your own doctor.

“How can you speak bad of someone and say you hate them….only to ask for her surgeon??? I don’t get, make it make sense to me ma cos I don’t know what part of “stay your lane” yah all don’t get on this fake life platform.

“Anyways all fans that went astray can come back home. Welcome.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Hubby be giving me butterflies, I just had to post it” –…

“I win Big Brother, them wan finish me…” – Efe shares…

Someone is trying to blackmail me with my s*x tape -Tiwa Savage

Angel reveals the male housemate she would gladly leave her boyfriend for

Tiwa Savage to tell 6-year-old son, Jamil about her s*x tape

“He smells like ogogoro mixed with ogiri” – Man blasts…

I’m a real hot girl” – Angel’s mum brags in new dance video

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija host, Ebuka reacts after seeing obituary photo of himself, claiming he…

I faked my kidnap because my mother is stingy — 17-year-old student

BBNaija’s Khloe and Jaruma clash over butt surgery

Chiwetalu Agu rearrested by DSS – AGN President, Emeka Rollas confirms

Actor Chiwetalu Agu shows off dance moves following his release (Video)

Woman fights back officers trying to arrest her for wearing Biafran regalia…

“Hubby be giving me butterflies, I just had to post it” –…

Leave a Reply