BBNaija’s Khloe and Jaruma clash over butt surgery

Reality TV Star, Khloe has taken aphrodisiac entrepreneur, Jaruma Empire, to the cleaners, after the latter trolled her for her butt enlargement surgery.

Jaruma took to her Instagram page to share a post, questioning the reality star to reveal the name of the surgeon that worked on her body.

“Pls which surgeon did Koko’s body?? Koko admitted to having surgery but she has never tagged or mentioned her Plastic Surgeon Iv seen a lot of bodies but honestly koko’s doctor did the best!!! She was so skinny, he told her to go & add weight before surgery & he did a great job. Jaruma was fa*t for 2 years & doctors said i should go & loose weight before plastic surgery,” she wrote.

Reacting, Khole lashed out at the Kanyamata goddess for not taking her name out of her mouth and for spewing bile.

She wrote, “1st no told me to go add weight. I used @kokobykhloe_beauty syrup, I went to my surgeon with a fat ass and small belly.

“2nd- no one knows my surgeon, don’t let anyone trick you and chop your money o.

“I’m the only one who knows how I achieve this body and till I’m ready to talk about it, don’t be fooled…..which yeye doctor said what and which?

“And Jaruma keep my name off your mouth u know all you said about me previously. Go find your own doctor.

“How can you speak bad of someone and say you hate them….only to ask for her surgeon??? I don’t get, make it make sense to me ma cos I don’t know what part of “stay your lane” yah all don’t get on this fake life platform.

“Anyways all fans that went astray can come back home. Welcome.”