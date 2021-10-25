Maria Is Hardworking, Can’t Stoop So Low To date Married Man – Uche Maduagwu, Reacts To Cheating Drama

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has given his full support to Maria amidst the ongoing husband-snatching allegation.

Uche Maduagwu Reacts
The infoNG earlier reported that celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, had accused that the reality tv star of snatching his sister’s husband, Kelvin, and threatening her.

Following this Maria, has been receiving backlash from social media users. Amidst the heavy backlash, stand-up actor Uche Maduagwu has taken sides with the reality tv star.

Uche Maduagwu in a post on his social media page stated that Maria is a hardworking lady and can never stoop low to date a married man. He also slammed Cubana’s chief priest for attributing Maria’s success to his in-law.

His words: “Let us stop this any where belle #face Cuba mumusity #lifestyle for #naija abeg if a man is successful dem go hail am like obi kunu, but when dem see a woman successful dem go open dem zobo coconut head oversize mouth talk says she is dating dem sister #husband or grandfather wey dey Oba. Maria is hardworking and will never STOOP low to date married men #lekki #bbn6”, he wrote.

