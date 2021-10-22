Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter, Purity

Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has cried out over a teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter, Purity.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Mercy Johnson disclosed that the teacher has been bullying her daughter because she doesn’t like her mother.

Mercy wrote;

“Since when did it become a crime to be Mercy Johnson Okojie’s daughter? A teacher at my child’s school has been bullying my daughter constantly for two whole weeks. She is not her class teacher yet she shows up at her class to intimidate her. Uses biros to flick her hair.

Tells her that celebrity kids are badly behaved and proud, and she should not bring her online drama to school. An 8-year-old.

Purity that loves going to school is now terrified to go to her new school because of this teacher. Purity would greet her, she would not respond. Purity would report to me everyday. Honestly I thought she might be worrying too much.

Purity was one of the best behaved pupils at her former school, Greensprings. Anyone can go and confirm. We recently had to change schools because of distance.

Because of this, my daughter is afraid to go to school everyday. The last straw was yesterday when I went to pick my daughter from school quietly as I usually do.

I see my daughter crying and explaining that she was shoved by her classmate and she pushed right back, this teacher proceeds to discipline her and her only.

Since I was around, I took the opportunity to meet this teacher politely and I could see that she has been waiting to tell me how much she hates me. You know what? Instead of explaining, she tells me to my face that she doesn’t care and she will punish her anytime she likes. Can you imagine that?”

See full post below;