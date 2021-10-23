TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter,…

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana reacts to video of lady who drew tattoo…

Moment DJ Cuppy took to her heels after her ‘date’ told her the country he’s from (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment popular disc jockey, Cuppy, took to her heels after her date told her where he’s from.

The billionaire daughter fled the scene after finding out that her London date hails from Nigeria.

In the video, Cuppy who recently matriculated into the University of Oxford, UK, was spotted with a guy identified as Richard who intended to take her on a date.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy reveals location of her husband-to-be

Reactions as video of DJ Cuppy tongue kissing her dog…

While conversing with themselves, DJ Cuppy questioned the guy of his originality, aside being a British citizen.

Richard’s answer caused the billionaire’s daughter to hit the road as he mentioned that he’s from Nigeria.

The video has sparked outrage from Nigerian men on social media as they condemn Cuppy for looking down on a Nigerian man.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter, Purity

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up head teacher…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana reacts to video of lady who drew tattoo of him at her…

Lady counters Mercy Johnson’s claim of her daughter, Purity being bullied…

Lady who dragged Mercy Johnson and her daughter, Purity, apologizes (Video)

Charles Okocha breaks silence about video smashing friend’s car over…

Video of young man crying profusely after his girlfriend allegedly ditched him,…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Why I Quit ‘The Johnsons’ – Blessing Finally Opens Up

I never promised Tonto Dikeh marriage – Prince Kpokpogri says as he narrates how…

“I am not ashamed to be the breadwinner of my family” – Nkechi Blessing says…

“I am not afraid to look old” – Veteran actress, Patience…

“From Mummy G.O to Sugar Mummy” — Nigerians react to transformation of a former…

Moment DJ Cuppy took to her heels after her ‘date’ told her the…

You’ve inspired so many people, I commend you – Yul Edochie hails Tiwa…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More