Ned Nwoko under fire over his message to wife, Regina Daniels

Amid the birthday celebration of popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, Nigerians on social media have taken a swipe at Prince Ned Nwoko over his birthday message to his wife.

Ned Nwoko, in celebrating his wife Regina, took to his Instagram page to express his wishes for her in an emotional message.

In his words, “Beginning of a new decade with so much hope, expectations and grandeur. I know you are looking forward to the future with so much fanfare I love you and wish you the very best as always.”

On account of this, some fans were irked by his message, noting with indignation that he didn’t refer to her as his wife.

One Instagram user wrote, “We didn’t even see where you called her your wife. Or happy birthday to you my pretty lovely wife. Social media and fake life. Na only God knows and sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

Similarly, another troll knocked him by saying, “I wanted you to say something romantic like my beautiful wife.”

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to note that her husband, Ned took her on a historical excursion to celebrate her birthday, while sharing photos of herself, husband and son.