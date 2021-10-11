TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has narrated how her husband, Ned Nwoko, decided to celebrate her birthday with a religious excursion.

The mother-of-one who marked her birthday on 10th of October, 2021, took to her Instagram page to make the development known, hours after he disclosed her real age.

According to her,

“Hubby decided to make this birthday trip a religious history tutorial and I must confess I love every bit of it, from the calmness of the environment to a very beautiful weather.”

She went further to add that it was a wonderful experience to learn about the historical perspective of the Arab Israeli crisis and to get to see the sacred ground where Jesus Christ was baptised.

“And the historical background of the Arab Israeli crisis. But more importantly the biblical importance of river Jordan and the place where Jesus Christ was baptised were also so surreal”.

