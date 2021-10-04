Nigerian man mourns his fiancee who died 5 weeks to their wedding

Sorrow has enveloped a young Nigerian man christened Kadama Birgamus who lost his wife-to-be barely 5 weeks to their wedding.

The deceased young lady, identified as Alice Lyman, died few weeks to her wedding in Yola, Adamawa state.

Reportedly, both Alice and Kadama were supposed to walk down the aisle on October 30th, 2021 before she suddenly gave up the ghost.

Perturbed by the terrible event, Kadama expressed that this part of his life’s journey is totally unbearable. He was courageous enough to make this known on his Facebook page for the first time since the passing of his fiancée on Sunday, September 26th, 2021.

Accordingly, he thanked via Facebook family and friends who reached out to him during this difficult period.

“APPRECIATION. Words cannot convey our appreciation for the support and love that you have shown us at the moment of loss. I appreciate your thoughts, your caring attitude and your support,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, September 28, Alice was laid to rest at Damare Cemetary, Yola Town after funeral service at St. James Lutheran Church.