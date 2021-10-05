TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV star, Ka3na has sparked reactions on social media after she showed off her bare backside on Instagram.

The ex-BBNaija housemate shared a video on her Instagram page where she showed off her bare backside while walking on a staircase.

Sharing the video, Ka3na claimed that she has a big backside and threw shades at those who claim “small nyash dey shake”.

Reacting to this, fans however slammed her over the video as they bashed her for going to a quack surgeon to undergo surgical enhancement on her backside.

Some other fans felt irritated by the video as they advised her to take it down because the construction was not looking pleasing to the eyes.

Watch the video below;

