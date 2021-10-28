Popsi was strict to a fault, him no get time to pet you – Yul Edochie shares his childhood experience

Actor Yul Edochie has revealed that he grew up in a strict home. He stated that his Father, Pete Edochie was a no nonsense man.

According to the actor his strict father has no time to pet his children to do the needful. Unlike his mother who would beg her children to take medicines.

He stated that they use to fear their father while growing up. This made them strong as adults. He also added that he loves his father so much for their strict upbringing.

His words:

“Those days as kids, when we had malaria my mum could spend so long petting and begging you to take your Nivaquine drugs which were very bitter then. When that style no work, she’ll now send someone to go call Popsi.

“Omo, Once my Dad comes into the room, standing at the door staring at you with his mean face and his belt in hand bros you go rush your drugs instantly and be happy after taking them. And once he’s around you must take your drugs with water, no matter how bitter it is, no drink for you oo, just water.

“Popsi was strict to a fault. Him no get time to pet you oo. No nonsense man. Those days we dey fear am oo. Now I appreciate him so much. He made us tough. Ebubedike 1 of Africa.@peteedochie I love this man. My man forever”, he wrote.