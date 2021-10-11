Nigerian Billionaire, Ned Nwoko has been spotted pampering his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels in a trending video.

In the video, Ned was seen spoon-feeding Regina an exquisite meal as a show of his care and affection towards her.

The couple looked romantic together as they were not just having a splendid time with eachother but were also seen having a fun time with their son, Munir as loving parents.

We had earlier reported that for the birthday celebration, Regina took to her Instagram page yesterday to disclose that her loving husband took her on a historical excursion to mark her new age.

In her words, “Hubby decided to make this birthday trip a religious history tutorial and I must confess I love every bit of it, from the calmness of the environment to a very beautiful weather.”

She described the birthday trip as a surreal experience due to the fact that she got to learn about the historical perspective of the Arab Israeli crisis and got to see the sacred ground where Jesus Christ was baptised.

The marriage of Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko is one that has been rocked by heavy criticisms in the industry. In short, it is repeatedly said in some quarters that Regina Daniels married Ned Nwoko because of his money and not out of love.

However, despite the backlashes from the public, the couple remain indifferent about public perception, as they occasionally display their love and affection in public domain to let naysayers know that they are enjoying their marriage.