Rosy Meurer replies troll who accused her of snatching Tonto Dikeh’ex-husband

There was exchange of words between actress Rosy Meurer and an Instagram user who accused her of breaking Tonto Dikeh’s home and snatching her husband.

This happened during a question and answer interview which the actress conducted on Instagram page.

The actress who is married to Tonto Dikeh’ ex-husband, a popular businessman, Olakunle Churchill , was asked questions about her family life.

Some fans accused her of snatching Tonto Dikeh’ husband.

A follower asked her she married Churchill who she used to call her brother she however responded that it is an old gist.

“Why did you marry your brother, you snatched someone’s husband”, a fan asked.

“Old gist move on”, she responded.

The mother of one claimed she married a single man.

An Instagram user wrote: “You married a single man that you broke his home gosh, he would still leave you sha”.

Rosy in her response said: “HAHAH!!! YOU WISH”.