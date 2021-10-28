TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Stop making excuses for absent fathers, many actresses weep about this silently – Uche Maduagwu

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

So many Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has advised people to stop covering up for absentee fathers. He said that most single mothers make excuses for their baby daddy.

Uche Maduagwu
Uche Maduagwu

The actor described an absentee father as a spiritual liability. According to him most Nollywood actress are single mother who go through this with their baby daddy.

He wrote: “Stop making excuses for absent fathers. A man that can be there for everyone but not always available to being a dad to his child is a spiritual liability.85% of Nollywood actresses go through this with men”.

He also added: “So many #nollywood actresses are currently weeping, over this silently, na #makeup they cover am, just got off the #phone with another popular #actress and na the same story, #Yoruba #movie actress own worse, one told me at a movie set for #Lekki that she lie to people that her child #father takes good care of dem, just to avoid making him look bad in public, he has never been around”, he added.

