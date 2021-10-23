TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, has commended Tiwa Savage over the leaked sxx tape saga.

While showering encomium on the singer, Yul stated that she has inspired many people going through blackmail.

The actor shared Tiwa Savage’s picture on his Instagram page, and commended her for her strength.

“I commend you @tiwasavage for the way you handled the issue. You may not know this but you’ve inspired so many other people who may be going through blackmail silently.

You said capital NO to blackmail and it takes a lot of strength to do so. It is well. You’re a human being, like the rest of us.

“Nobody holy pass. In life, there will always be ups and downs. You enjoy the ups and learn from the downs.”

