Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is celebrating his first daughter, Danielle Yul Edochie as she graduates from secondary school.

Sharing a photo of himself, his wife and Danielle, Yul Edochie expressed his undying love for her as he informed her that he is proud of her efforts.

He further prayed for God on her behalf while thanking Him for his love and blessings towards her and his entire family.

Friends and well wishers have taken to the comment section to celebrate with the family.

Yul wrote;

“Big Congratulations to my daughter, my first child @danielleyuledochie as she graduates from secondary school today.
Mummy @mayyuledochie and Daddy are proud of you and we love you so much. Thank you to the Almighty God for all the blessings.”

