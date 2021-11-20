“20 years today, forever thankful”, Agbani Darego says as she celebrates 20 years of winning Miss World

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Former Miss World, Agbani Darego, has celebrated 20 years of winning the ‘Miss World’, beauty pageant.

Agbani Darego contested for Miss World in 2001 and won. The ex-beauty queen was crowned Miss World on November 16, 2001.

Agbani was the first Nigerian and also the first  African to win the renowned position.

The event took place at Sun City Entertainment Centre in Sun City, South Africa. She contested the beauty pageant at age 18 alongside 93 other contestants across the world.

Agbani who won the 51st edition of the Miss World beauty pageant beat 93 other contestants to emerge as the winner.

She was crowned Miss World in November 16, 2001, by Priyanka Chopra, who was Miss World the previous year.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page today, November 16, 2021, and shared snippet, of the beautiful moment she was crowned Miss World.

While celebrating 20 years of winning Miss World she wrote, 

“20 years today! Forever thankful for the experience @missworld 💚”

See below,

