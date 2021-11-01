TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after an ex-friend said it is the reason for her son’s sickness

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Star actress, Regina Daniels has asked her fans if she is posting her son, Munir, too much on social media. This is coming after her ex-friend complained about it.

The billionaire wife took to her Instastory and narrated how a former friend of hers complained that she posts Munir on social media too often.

She stated that Munir was sick at the time and the ex-friend had told her that it was the reason for her son’s sickness.

Her words: “Guys I have a question….an ex friend told me “Gina you are posting your son too much, it’s not good there are evil eyes everywhere, I’m sure that’s why he’s not feeling fine because as at then, moon wasn’t feeling fine,” She said.

She however noted that the same ex-friend now posts her own son everyday. Regina then asked her fans and followers if her ex-friend was angry to see the actress son on her timeline.

“So she said no problem and ended the call. But here comes my concern, that same person now posts her son like almost every day, and I’m wondering could it be that she took my leads or was your annoyed seeing my son on her timeline irk”, she wrote.

