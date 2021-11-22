TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He has dementia” – Ajoke Silva opens up for the first time about…

“Davido is wiser than all the people who gave him money for…

Davido donates all N200 million he received from friends to…

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband massaging and kissing her feet at an event (video)

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has been under fire after sharing a video of her husband massaging and kissing her feet at a public event.

Anita Joseph shared a video of her husband, Fisayo Michael Olagunju, popularly known as, MC Fish, massaging and kissing her feet at a public event.

In the video, her husband was spotted kneeling on the floor, massaging and kissing her feet at intervals.

READ ALSO

Anita Joseph replies man who said her marriage will soon…

My present and my future be calming down, Anita Joseph tells…

The video which was taken at Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s one-year remembrance, captures Anita sitting on a chair while her husband, MC Fish, bent and kissed her feet.

This however didn’t go down well with her fans and followers. Some took to the comment section and slammed her for berating her husband.

A fan identified as Oladunni299 wrote:

“Na him dey always treat you like a queen. When will you post you treating him like e a king? He was even embarrassed when he realized he was online.”

Another fan identified as Abiemmafurniture wrote:

“Original Kayamata”.

See comments below,

Comments
Comments
Comments
Comments

Watch the video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He has dementia” – Ajoke Silva opens up for the first time about her husband,…

“Davido is wiser than all the people who gave him money for his…

Davido donates all N200 million he received from friends to charity, adds N50…

Beautiful moments from Davido’s birthday celebration last night (Video)

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband massaging and…

Hilarious: Uche Maduagwu nominates Davido for President, after he donated N250M…

“I don’t wish this on my enemy” – BBNaija’ JMK breaks silence after fire…

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Iyabo Ojo Slays In 5 different outfits at her mother’s one year…

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband massaging and…

“I have never seen such entitlement in my life” — Reno Omokri reacts after…

Hilarious: Uche Maduagwu nominates Davido for President, after he donated N250M…

Beautiful moments from Davido’s birthday celebration last night (Video)

Zlatan Ibile calls out lady for absconding with his 750k Dior shirt

“Very humble, no fake zone” – Fans hail Whitemoney after he visited local yam…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More