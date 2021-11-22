Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband massaging and kissing her feet at an event (video)

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has been under fire after sharing a video of her husband massaging and kissing her feet at a public event.

Anita Joseph shared a video of her husband, Fisayo Michael Olagunju, popularly known as, MC Fish, massaging and kissing her feet at a public event.

In the video, her husband was spotted kneeling on the floor, massaging and kissing her feet at intervals.

The video which was taken at Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s one-year remembrance, captures Anita sitting on a chair while her husband, MC Fish, bent and kissed her feet.

This however didn’t go down well with her fans and followers. Some took to the comment section and slammed her for berating her husband.

A fan identified as Oladunni299 wrote:

“Na him dey always treat you like a queen. When will you post you treating him like e a king? He was even embarrassed when he realized he was online.”

Another fan identified as Abiemmafurniture wrote:

“Original Kayamata”.

