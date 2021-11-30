BB Naija’s Tacha shares experience working with 2 dishonest support staff

Reality tv star, Tacha, has advised Nigerians, to be careful when employing support staff. She gave this advice after her staff was dishonest towards her.

She stated that a driver she employed conspired with the gateman in her company premises to steal fuel and resell to people.

She stated she didn’t know what was happening until the owner of the property her company uses, contacted her. The management revealed to her that the driver and the gateman had been stealing fuel.

According to her, the gateman was laid off while she also sacked her dishonest driver at the end of the month.

She thereby advised people to always double-check when employing support staff so that they won’t ruin their business.

Her words,

“I know we all can’t be 100 percent correct when we make decisions around support staff but please let’s just double check! cause people like this will just ruin your business for you.”

See below,