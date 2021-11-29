BBNaija Dubai Trip: Angel Shows off her Gift from Cross

Former Big Brother Naija housemate of this year’s “Shine Your Eyes” season, Angel has shown off a gift Cross, fellow BBN graduate, got for her.

Cross blessed her with the expensive gift during the Pepsi-sponsored trip to Dubai which was graced by some BBNaija housemates.

She posted a picture of a brand new bracelet on her IG story, appreciating her friend’s generosity, as she revealed he finally got it for her.

“Mr @crossda_boss ended up buying it for me,” the caption of her post read.

Cross also posted the picture on his picture, acknowledging her gratitude.

This act of kindness has warmed the hearts of fans who admired their friendship while some argued on the actual kind of relationship the two BBN finalists have.