TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his…

BBNaija Dubai Trip: Angel Shows off her Gift from Cross

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate of this year’s “Shine Your Eyes” season, Angel has shown off a gift Cross, fellow BBN graduate, got for her.

Cross blessed her with the expensive gift during the Pepsi-sponsored trip to Dubai which was graced by some BBNaija housemates.

She posted a picture of a brand new bracelet on her IG story, appreciating her friend’s generosity, as she revealed he finally got it for her.

READ ALSO

This my set sha, all of you are full of lies and deceit…

“You know your boy can never carry last” –…

“Mr @crossda_boss ended up buying it for me,” the caption of her post read.

Cross also posted the picture on his picture, acknowledging her gratitude.

This act of kindness has warmed the hearts of fans who admired their friendship while some argued on the actual kind of relationship the two BBN finalists have.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video without…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her sugar…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his permission

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

That was madness – Singer, Simi speaks on colleague, Wizkid

Obi Cubana splashes Over N250M on new bulletproof car

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

This my set sha, all of you are full of lies and deceit – BBNaija’s…

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to meet a guy she met…

“It is disrespectful to call people out on social media, when you have…

“You know your boy can never carry last” – Cross brags as he…

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

“This is the life I once prayed for” – Toke Makinwa says as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More