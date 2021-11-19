Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola Flies Alone In His Magnificent Private Jet (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Popular billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, recently flew in his exotic private jet. He flew alone in his luxury private jet which has a bedroom in it.

In a video making rounds, online the wealthy business executive was seen entering his magnificent private jet.

The view of the jet is breathtaking, as the jet has an executive bedroom, an expensively furnished sitting room, and a dining section.

The jet also has a section for  business meeting, for business executives, Flat screen tv, toilet, and kitchen utensils.

A close view of the jet reflects taste and class because it is not the usual jet owned by individual.

Femi Otedola, who is the father of popular Nigerian musician, DJ Cuppy, is no doubt, a class of his own.

