Blessing Okoro announces she’s pregnant, says she can’t hide it anymore

Popular relationship adviser, Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO has announced via Instagram that she is pregnant.

The controversial relationship therapist/expert Nkiru Okoro took to her verified Instagram page to share a video of herself with the caption – “I can hide it again, I’m pregnant”.

However, some fans feel she is just joking and trying to chase clout as it is usual with her.

This is coming shortly after Blessing flaunted her new house which is still under construction.

Sharing a video of the building, Blessing wrote;

“December I will show u the final result….. this is the process, we dey call White House and I am taking the street . Look out for BCEO Avenue 🙏🙏🙏.Audio to video

I refused to be rich only on Instagram. Paul say I picked up the stone nobody threw me and built mansion in the air , that line pain me😡😡😡.For every time they mocked me on Instablog I was building😂.

The insult kept me pushing and determined I swear. They dragged me to my success story . I can’t thank you people enough. Thanks for not giving up on me”.