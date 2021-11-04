Bride-to-be who once dated a married man and wrecked his home, cries out as his wife resurfaces

A bride-to-be has cried out on social media as her past mistakes are apparently haunting her, Just few weeks to her wedding.

According to the lady, she lived a very rough life, dated a married man and made him abandon his family.

However, she subsequently broke up with him and found her own man, but his wife resurfaced and vowed to do everything possible to ruin it, including sending her nudes to her husband-to-be.

She wrote;

“I lived a very rough life. I dated a married man and caused havoc in his home. His wife came and begged me to leave her husband. Her children were hungry.

I used it against her by reporting to the husband that she threatened me. The man now packed of the house and abandoned them.

I later broke up with the man, changed my number and concentrated on my fiance. I don’t know what later happened between them. My marriage is December. My husband is coming from U.S this November. After the marriage, we go together.

Everything is ready. This woman surfaced from nowhere and sent my nude video with her husband to my DM and threatened she will send to my husband. She’s presently looking for my husband’s contact. She said if she can’t get it, she will come to my wedding and show him. I have been apologizing. If my fiance sees the video, he won’t hesitate to end it”.

