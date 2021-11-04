TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with…

Maria shocks fans as she finally opens up on who her real…

Bride-to-be who once dated a married man and wrecked his home, cries out as his wife resurfaces

Entertainment
By Shalom

A bride-to-be has cried out on social media as her past mistakes are apparently haunting her, Just few weeks to her wedding.

According to the lady, she lived a very rough life, dated a married man and made him abandon his family.

However, she subsequently broke up with him and found her own man, but his wife resurfaced and vowed to do everything possible to ruin it, including sending her nudes to her husband-to-be.

READ ALSO

Housewife arrested for planning to kidnap her husband…

My present and my future be calming down, Anita Joseph tells…

She wrote;

“I lived a very rough life. I dated a married man and caused havoc in his home. His wife came and begged me to leave her husband. Her children were hungry.

I used it against her by reporting to the husband that she threatened me. The man now packed of the house and abandoned them.

I later broke up with the man, changed my number and concentrated on my fiance. I don’t know what later happened between them. My marriage is December. My husband is coming from U.S this November. After the marriage, we go together.

Everything is ready. This woman surfaced from nowhere and sent my nude video with her husband to my DM and threatened she will send to my husband. She’s presently looking for my husband’s contact. She said if she can’t get it, she will come to my wedding and show him. I have been apologizing. If my fiance sees the video, he won’t hesitate to end it”.

See full post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina Daniels cries out…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with Jaruma and another…

Maria shocks fans as she finally opens up on who her real ‘baby’ is…

BBNaija’s Maria called out again for allegedly trying to snatch a Senator…

Soldier Allegedly Absconds With PoS Operator’s N100,000, After Showing Fake…

“I feel sad, angry and upset” – Janemena goes emotional as she…

Bride-to-be who once dated a married man and wrecked his home, cries out as his…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Tiwa Savage Purchase Diamond Necklace And Customized Pendant Worth #41 Million

“Giving to the poor makes Jesus happy” – Uche Maduagwu advise…

“The least I spray in a party is #3million” – Bobrisky brags

BB Naija: Dorathy steps out in style for 26th Birthday

Blessing Okoro announces she’s pregnant, says she can’t hide it…

Billionaire Obi Cubana’s phones reportedly seized, as he lands in more trouble…

Video of Nkechi Blessing Sunday licking her man’s toes sparks reactions…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More