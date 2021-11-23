TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me…

Ebonyi state Professor arrested for defiling gateman’s…

“Divorce is allowed in the bible” – Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Okonkwo’s view about marriage

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze, has said that the bible supports divorce. He said that divorce is scriptural in the Bible.

The controversial OAP stated this while reacting to Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo’s post about marriage.

The pastor in a social media post had stated that the bible never said that people should marry who they love, but love who they marry.

READ ALSO

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze’s comment about Erica…

“We are not even divorced”, Kanye West Reacts As…

While reacting to this, Daddy Freeze stated that the clergyman’s post is advising people who are in abusive relationships to remain with their partners.

He however noted that divorce is scriptural as the bible supports it in the case of immortality. The OAP also quoted some Bible verses in the new testament to back up his claim.

He also advised that divorce should be encouraged in the case of physical or emotional abuse.

His words,

“This, although vague and prone to misinterpretation, makes sense and what he is saying is scriptural. It is however especially pertinent, to none that scripture is prone to rendering in individual cultural contexts. Therefore I consider it crucial to let people know that sometimes love is impossible and divorce should be encouraged, as It is perfectly scriptural to divorce if there is immorality.

This is also quite suggestive, as the emphasis on love leading to marriage is also, in my understanding, belittled. Let’s be careful with the kind of advice that we give people because many are stuck in bad marriages.

In whatever scriptural or traditional context we pass a message, let it ring out loud and clear, that It’s not ok to take emotional or physical abuse, because you want to ‘love’ a spouse who is maltreating you. Love them and forgive them while you divorce them.”

See below,

Daddy Freeze reacts
Daddy Freeze reacts
Daddy Freeze reacts
Daddy Freeze reacts
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim congratulates Laycon…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me when I was…

Ebonyi state Professor arrested for defiling gateman’s 12-year-old…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake”…

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband massaging and…

Toyin Abraham and her husband go romantic at Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s 1…

Actress Iyabo Ojo Slays In 5 different outfits at her mother’s one year…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Excitement As Wizkid Bags Two Grammy Nominations (See full list of nominees)

“Divorce is allowed in the bible” – Daddy Freeze reacts to…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake”…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me when I was…

Man applauds Joke Silva over her love for husband, Olu Jacobs’ despite his…

“If I shit my husband go chop am” – Toyin Lawani reacts to…

Mother-in-law falls in love with daughter’s husband during omugwo, gets…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More