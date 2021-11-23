“Divorce is allowed in the bible” – Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Okonkwo’s view about marriage

Popular On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze, has said that the bible supports divorce. He said that divorce is scriptural in the Bible.

The controversial OAP stated this while reacting to Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo’s post about marriage.

The pastor in a social media post had stated that the bible never said that people should marry who they love, but love who they marry.

While reacting to this, Daddy Freeze stated that the clergyman’s post is advising people who are in abusive relationships to remain with their partners.

He however noted that divorce is scriptural as the bible supports it in the case of immortality. The OAP also quoted some Bible verses in the new testament to back up his claim.

He also advised that divorce should be encouraged in the case of physical or emotional abuse.

His words,

“This, although vague and prone to misinterpretation, makes sense and what he is saying is scriptural. It is however especially pertinent, to none that scripture is prone to rendering in individual cultural contexts. Therefore I consider it crucial to let people know that sometimes love is impossible and divorce should be encouraged, as It is perfectly scriptural to divorce if there is immorality.

This is also quite suggestive, as the emphasis on love leading to marriage is also, in my understanding, belittled. Let’s be careful with the kind of advice that we give people because many are stuck in bad marriages.

In whatever scriptural or traditional context we pass a message, let it ring out loud and clear, that It’s not ok to take emotional or physical abuse, because you want to ‘love’ a spouse who is maltreating you. Love them and forgive them while you divorce them.”

