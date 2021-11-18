“I am so happy that you have finally put your differences aside” – Lola Omotayo celebrates Psquare as they reunite

Lola Omotayo, the wife of ace Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has taken to social media to celebrate her husband and his twin brother, Paul Okoye, as they clock a year older today, November 18, 2021.

The entrepreneur penned down a lovely note for the twin brothers on their birthday today, as they clock 40 years old.

The twin brothers, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group, recently ended their longtime feud and are celebrating their birthday today.

Lola Omotayo, the wife of Peter Okoye has therefore expressed her happiness seeing that the twin brothers have finally decided to set their differences aside and allowed love to guide them.

Her words:

“To my favorite twins, today is such an emotional day for me. I am so so happy that you have finally put your differences aside and allowed love to guide you. Happy Birthday Peter and Paul, you be ONE no be Two! More blessings, more love! Family for life. We bring it back again!!!!!! Good health, long life, and prosperity are your portions. Amen.”