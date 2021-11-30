“I don’t want shine shine dress with brown net”- BB Naija’s Vee shades Nigerian women

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Vee, has thrown a subtle shade at Nigerian women, following a recent fashion trend of wearing shiny clothes.

The reality tv star, took to Twitter and requested the service of a good fashion designer.

According to her, she has lots of creative fashion ideas and needs someone who can bring them to life.

She also stated that she doesn’t want the trendy shiny clothes most Nigerian women wear.

“I need a correct tailor/designer. I have really good ideas, just looking for someone who can bring them to life any suggestions? (I don’t want shine shine dress with a brown net please)”, her words.

A Twitter user however asked her who the shade is meant for:

“Who get this sub”, the Twitter user wrote.

Vee responded: “90% of Nigerian women”.

See below,