“If I shit my husband go chop am” – Toyin Lawani reacts to video of Anita Joseph’s husband kissing her feet

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, has reacted to the public display of affection by actress, Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish, towards the actress.

Anita Joseph recently shared a video of her and her husband at an event, where her husband was spotted kneeling on the floor, kissing and massaging her feet.

Many social media users criticized the actress and her husband over the public display of affection. While some advised her to also show her husband, MC Fish, love the same way he does to her.

However, reacting to the video, celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, commended the public display of affection and advised Anita Joseph to be happy regardless of what people say about her.

According to her, just like MC Fish adores Anita, her husband, Segun Wealth also adores her. She noted that even if she shit her husband will eat it.

In her words,

“Stay happy sis, God blessed us with men that adore us, if I shit my husband go chop am self. So if they like they should break head on the wall that your husband is pampering your legs”.

