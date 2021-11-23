TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me…

Ebonyi state Professor arrested for defiling gateman’s…

“If I shit my husband go chop am” – Toyin Lawani reacts to video of Anita Joseph’s husband kissing her feet

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, has reacted to the public display of affection by actress, Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish, towards the actress.

Anita Joseph recently shared a video of her and her husband at an event, where her husband was spotted kneeling on the floor, kissing and massaging her feet.

Many social media users criticized the actress and her husband over the public display of affection. While some advised her to also show her husband, MC Fish, love the same way he does to her.

READ ALSO

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband…

“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally…

However, reacting to the video, celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, commended the public display of affection and advised Anita Joseph to be happy regardless of what people say about her.

According to her, just like MC Fish adores Anita, her husband, Segun Wealth also adores her. She noted that even if she shit her husband will eat it.

In her words,

“Stay happy sis, God blessed us with men that adore us, if I shit my husband go chop am self. So if they like they should break head on the wall that your husband is pampering your legs”.

See below,

Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Happy married life” – Erica Nlewedim congratulates Laycon…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me when I was…

Ebonyi state Professor arrested for defiling gateman’s 12-year-old…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake”…

Anita Joseph under fire after sharing video of her husband massaging and…

Toyin Abraham and her husband go romantic at Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s 1…

Actress Iyabo Ojo Slays In 5 different outfits at her mother’s one year…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Excitement As Wizkid Bags Two Grammy Nominations (See full list of nominees)

“Divorce is allowed in the bible” – Daddy Freeze reacts to…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake”…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me when I was…

Man applauds Joke Silva over her love for husband, Olu Jacobs’ despite his…

“If I shit my husband go chop am” – Toyin Lawani reacts to…

Mother-in-law falls in love with daughter’s husband during omugwo, gets…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More