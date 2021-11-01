If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell Peter Okoye

Nigerian Singer, Peter Okoye has revealed the intriguing conversation between him and his eight year old daughter, Aliona.

Okoye who is far away in Las Vegas said that he had a video call with Aliona, and the young girl asked him if he love her mother, his wife, Lola Omotayo.

“My daughter called me on a video call here in Las Vega and asked me ‘Papa do you love mama? Y’all need to see the smile on her face when I said yes of course!”, he wrote.

This cute revelation has taken another dimension, as his fans and followers have their controversial view.

Some fans told him that his daughter must have noticed disagreement or trust issues between her parents. A fan also wrote that the young must be doubting if her father love her mother.

In response to this a fan wrote: “If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum she wouldn’t have asked!!….children are very sensitive!!!”.