“If you are my real friend, send me one million naira” – Davido (Video)

Billionaire Nigerian singer, Davido, has put his friends and fans to test, to show their love for him. He asked his friends and fans to show him love, by sending him one million naira each.

David in a video he shared on his Insta story requested his real friends and fans to credit his account with one million naira each if they truly love him.

The singer jokingly asked his friends and fans to send him one million naira each, stating that we rise by lifting others.

He joked that he has been rising by lifting others for the past 100 years and he wants his true friends to send him one million nairas otherwise they are no longer his friends.

In his words; We rise by lifting others yeah, I have been rising by lifting others for the past 100 years. So I want to know who my real friends are, all my friends one one million nairas (If you no send your own, you outta here)”.

See the video below ;