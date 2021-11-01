If you can’t see past my physical attributes then that is on you – JMK reacts after being dragged for twerking in bikini

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, JMK has reacted after  being dragged for twerking in bikini. She was seen in a video twerking in a bikini.

The reality tv star recently posted her twerk video on her Instastory. She was seen twerking at the beach and exposed her butt. She was also seen bragging about her natural body.

The comments that followed has been heavy backlash. Many social media users have lashed out at her for showing her butt.

JMK who is a lawyer and mother of one has reacted to the backlash.

“I cant be trying to wear certain things because of what will people say… If you cant see past my physical attributes then that’s on you”, She said.

