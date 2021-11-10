TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A female pastor has warned members of her congregation against the use of perfumes on their body to smell nice.

The cleric in a video, stated that it is wrong for believers to use perfumes on their bodies, as she advised them to desist from the act.

Speaking further, she quoted a portion of the bible, Isaiah 3 verse 24, and affirmed that on the last day, people who use perfumes will be burning and stinking like gutter.

In her words:

“Those of you putting perfume, Jesus said you should stop putting perfume on your body. On the last day in Isaiah 3 verse 24 instead of sweet smell, you’ll be burning and you’ll be stinking, you’ll be smelling like gutter”.

Watch the video below:

