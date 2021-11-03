TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of…

Lady shares her husband’s success story, as she narrates…

Man in tears after finding out that his wife is pregnant for another man, 1 month after their wedding

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has narrated sad experience of how he attempted suicide twice, after finding out that his wife is pregnant for another man, 1 month after their wedding.

Twitter user, Ogbeni Ceejay, who shared the story via his platform, disclosed that the couple dated for 6 years and officially tied the knot 2 months ago.

However, just one month after the wedding, their marriage crashed as the man found out that another man got his wife pregnant.

READ ALSO

Man narrates how he was forcefully taken to hospital after…

Man surprises wife with 2 cars on their 8th wedding…

According to Ceejay, after the wife found out that she’s pregnant for her side lover, she subsequently connived with him to push the pregnancy on her husband.

Read the full story below,

“2months ago I attended the wedding of a family friend and the groom was all tears of joy. Today I heard they’re no longer together. Hmm, it is well.

So this couple are my childhood friends, dated for 6yrs b4 they got married. Barely 1month into the marriage the husband overheard his wife on phone with a guy.

Apparently she was pregnant for him and they agreed to push it on her husband but the man called that he couldn’t continue with the agreement anymore and wanted to claim his child cause he couldn’t afford his offspring claimed by another man.

The husband has attempted suicide twice but got rescued and is under close watch now. All I can just say is it is well. 😔”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced Ned Nwoko

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of “family” house…

Lady shares her husband’s success story, as she narrates how she stayed…

Bobrisky’s ex PA, Oye Kyme reveals the message Bobrisky sent to her (Screenshot)

Ikoyi-Building Collapse: Boy survives after jumping from the Storey building…

“What is the problem with me?” – Lady laments after finding…

How I perform ‘ritual” with a man every first day of the month, to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man in tears after finding out that his wife is pregnant for another man, 1…

“Na thunder go fire you!” – Lady blasts man who ‘priced’ her for N20,000

Bobrisky’s rival, Jasmine ‘Baby Girl For Life’ becomes latest…

Nigerian lecturer set to tie the knot with his former student (Photos)

“I missed my flight after running around this airport like a mad…

Housewife arrested for planning to kidnap her husband because he is stingy

BBNaija’s Maria called out again for allegedly trying to snatch a Senator…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More