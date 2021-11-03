Man in tears after finding out that his wife is pregnant for another man, 1 month after their wedding

A Nigerian man has narrated sad experience of how he attempted suicide twice, after finding out that his wife is pregnant for another man, 1 month after their wedding.

Twitter user, Ogbeni Ceejay, who shared the story via his platform, disclosed that the couple dated for 6 years and officially tied the knot 2 months ago.

However, just one month after the wedding, their marriage crashed as the man found out that another man got his wife pregnant.

According to Ceejay, after the wife found out that she’s pregnant for her side lover, she subsequently connived with him to push the pregnancy on her husband.

Read the full story below,

“2months ago I attended the wedding of a family friend and the groom was all tears of joy. Today I heard they’re no longer together. Hmm, it is well.

So this couple are my childhood friends, dated for 6yrs b4 they got married. Barely 1month into the marriage the husband overheard his wife on phone with a guy.

Apparently she was pregnant for him and they agreed to push it on her husband but the man called that he couldn’t continue with the agreement anymore and wanted to claim his child cause he couldn’t afford his offspring claimed by another man.

The husband has attempted suicide twice but got rescued and is under close watch now. All I can just say is it is well. 😔”