TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother…

Lesbian, Amara vows never to return to her mother’s house…

63-year-old pastor marries beautiful 18-year-old choir member as…

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Night club owner in Kano State, Steven Ayika, and his side chick, Chiamaka Emmanuel, has been found dead in his car.

Night club owner, Steven Ayika
Night club owner, Steven Ayika

The nightlife socialite and his side chick, who was about to get married, were found dead inside his car parked in Kano State. Residents who saw the ugly sight called the attention of the police.

READ ALSO

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet…

Veteran singer, Yinka Davies loses her first child

The two lovers were found dead in a suspicious state. The nightclub owner was married with two children before his death.

In a report, a neighbor of Chiamaka revealed that the side chick, Chiamaka was planning to wed in December 2021.

The body of both lovers was found in a car whose glass is tinted and was parked in front of Chiamaka’s family house while it was locked from inside.

However in a statement released by the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa:

“On the 23/11/2021 at about 0450hrs, a report was received that a car was sighted along Katsina Road, Fagge LGA, Kano State, with two occupants, a male, and a female, motionless.”

“On receipt of the report, police detectives rushed to the scene. The victims, inside the back seat of a Sienna vehicle, were removed and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a medical doctor confirmed them dead.”

The police DSP added that investigations are ongoing to reveal the cause of their mysterious death.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother would move in with…

Lesbian, Amara vows never to return to her mother’s house after getting…

63-year-old pastor marries beautiful 18-year-old choir member as second wife

Bobrisky gets into public fight with man who accused him of collecting N7million…

“After all that bleaching, you still never see husband” –…

Regina Daniels reacts after an app predicted that she would get married to her…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in Ondo state

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

“First five minutes after I delivered my first child, I was numb”…

“Ooni of Ife was never present in our daughter’s life, he was an…

“You can’t drop my song without my notice” – Rema calls out DJ Neptune over…

“No man has ever paid my bills. People should stop tying my success to a man” —…

“Keep the good news to yourself, not everyone wants to see you…

Actress Linda Ejiofor mocks her husband for taking her on a boring vacation…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More