Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

A Night club owner in Kano State, Steven Ayika, and his side chick, Chiamaka Emmanuel, has been found dead in his car.

The nightlife socialite and his side chick, who was about to get married, were found dead inside his car parked in Kano State. Residents who saw the ugly sight called the attention of the police.

The two lovers were found dead in a suspicious state. The nightclub owner was married with two children before his death.

In a report, a neighbor of Chiamaka revealed that the side chick, Chiamaka was planning to wed in December 2021.

The body of both lovers was found in a car whose glass is tinted and was parked in front of Chiamaka’s family house while it was locked from inside.

However in a statement released by the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa:

“On the 23/11/2021 at about 0450hrs, a report was received that a car was sighted along Katsina Road, Fagge LGA, Kano State, with two occupants, a male, and a female, motionless.”

“On receipt of the report, police detectives rushed to the scene. The victims, inside the back seat of a Sienna vehicle, were removed and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a medical doctor confirmed them dead.”

The police DSP added that investigations are ongoing to reveal the cause of their mysterious death.