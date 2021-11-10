TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared a video of her husband’s reaction after she questioned an ‘app’ about her next childbirth.

The mother of four asked the ‘app’ when she would get pregnant again and her husband was spotted peeping into her phone to know the response.

The app answered that Mercy will carry twin baby boys this month of November. Immediately it responded and his wife called his attention to it, Mercy’s husband quickly looked away from the phone as if he was dodging the app’s prediction.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actress said her husband is already tired of her pranks and Jokes.

Following the prediction, Mercy told her husband to avoid her and let her be on her own.

Watch the hilarious video below:

