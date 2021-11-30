TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Nigeria is next” – Gay right activist, Visit Alimi rejoices as Bothswana legalize homosexuality

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Bisi Alimi, a Nigerian gay rights activist, has expressed his satisfaction after Botswana Government lost bid in court to revoke homosexuality in the country.

Same-sex marriage was criminalized in Botswana since 1985. But in 2019 the high court ruled in favour of homosexuality and struck down jail terms for homosexuality.

Recently the Botswana Government took the matter to court to reverse the court’s decision. But after a legal battle, the country’s high court on Monday, November 29, 2021, gave judgement in favor of homosexuality.

Rejoicing at the news, Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, took to his Instagram page and stated that Nigeria is the next.

According to him Nigeria will be the next to legalize homosexuality.

He wrote: “Homophobia will not last forever! Nigeria is next!”

In another news, Bisi Alimi is married to his husband, Anthony, and they celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on November 5th, 2021.

Celebrating his husband Alimi wrote, “5yrs and counting……Always and forever”.

See below,

